The Brotherhood party said that the police arrested its interim president, Munther Al-Wanisi, followed minutes later by Abdel-Karim Al-Harouni, who was placed under house arrest this week.

Al-Wanisi’s arrest comes after the publication of audio recordings on social media this week, attributed to him, accusing some officials of his party of seeking to control the party and of receiving illegal funds.

On Monday, the Public Prosecution Office opened an investigation into the recordings.

Al-Harouni heads the Ennahda Shura Council, the highest body in the Brotherhood party.

This year, the police arrested party leader Rashid Ghannouchi, as well as a number of other party officials.

The government also banned meetings in all party offices, and the police closed all of its headquarters.