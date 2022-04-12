Eya Guezguez, 17-year-old Tunisian sailor. International Olympic Committee

Tunisian Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez died at the age of 17 while training with her country’s national team, when the boat in which she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), strong winds caused the boat to capsize. Although, the agency did not give details of the causes of the sailor’s death. Eya died in the accident, while her sister and partner survived.

Both competed at the Tokyo 2020 Games, when they were just 16 years old, in the 49er FX class, in which they finished in 21st position. In fact, Eya and Sarra were the youngest participants in the sailing competition at the Games last summer. They were classified thanks to the intercontinental place (the one that is assigned once the computation of those who access by Olympic ranking or world championships is finished) and the Games were the first important regatta in which they participated.

“They went to the Games to live the Olympic experience, because they did not have a high level or knew much about the class, they had just started, they were very young,” a 49erFX class specialist tells EL PAÍS, who prefers to remain anonymous. “The windy days in Tokyo couldn’t even sail because they weren’t able to finish the regatta. The 49er FX is a class that is technically demanding,” she adds. So much so that when you start, according to this specialist, the first 12-15 months “the only thing you do is try to keep the stick up”.

The 49er FX – a modality that debuted at the Rio 2016 Games – is a very fast boat, which can exceed 20 knots (about 37 km/h), is 4,995 meters long and weighs 94 kilos. In it, the two sailors have to synchronize in such a way to move from one side to the other that they have to navigate as if they were one. Berta Betanzos, fourth in Rio along with Tamara Echegoyen, explained to this newspaper what it feels like to sail with him: “This boat is amazing, it’s like staying with your colleagues to surf, it’s the same adrenaline rush.” The 49er, indeed, is the closest thing to a surfboard that, with sail and wind, picks up tremendous speed.

This is a modality that requires technique and experience and in which rapport is fundamental. In fact, in the case of Spain, when Berta Betanzos retired after Rio and Tamara Echegoyen had to find a new boatmate, the selection process not only measured technical and physical aspects, but also psychological ones. Getting along and getting along is essential.

Especially since falls are the order of the day. This is explained by a specialist in this modality with whom this newspaper has been in contact. “Because of the maneuvers and the speed at which you go, capsizing, in this type of boat, especially with strong winds, is something common. The more technique you have, the fewer times it happens, but then, as it is technically so difficult, the slightest mistake can make you fall”.

And it’s easy to get hurt when you tip over. The sailor is hooked to the boat by a cable, “and when it doesn’t work anymore, he pulls and you can hit yourself. The blows are normal”, explain the same sources. And they add: “When you get more rolling, you capsize less and even so, all the 49er FX athletes know that on windy days you can fall. In fact, we train how to capsize fast and keep sailing.”

The 49er FX is the fastest class of sailing, which is also a risky sport. “In windy situations, experience is a degree; overturn, we all overturn, a thousand times, even in training. And sometimes you’re unlucky.”

The president of the IOC, the German Thomas Bach, declared himself “shocked” by Guezguez’s death, “an inspiring talent and a role model for his generation of athletes.” “The participation of Eya Guezguez in Tokyo 2020 together with her twin sister Sarra de ella will continue to motivate girls around the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her friends and the Tunisian Olympic community,” added Bach.

