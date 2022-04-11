(Reuters) – Tunisian Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez, who competed in last year’s Tokyo Games, died at the age of 17 after her boat capsized while training at sea with her twin sister Sarra, who survived the accident, the official said. International Olympic Committee (IOC) this Monday.

The IOC said the pair’s vessel capsized on Sunday due to a strong wind as they trained with the Tunisian national team. The committee did not specify where the accident took place.

Guezguez competed alongside his twin in Tokyo in the 49er FX category.

In a statement, IOC President Thomas Bach said Guezguez was “an inspiring talent and an example for athletes of his generation”. Bach said her participation in Tokyo alongside her sister “will continue to motivate girls everywhere.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia,” added Bach.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York)

