Tunisia (dpa)

The Tunisian Minister of Sports, Kamal Dekish, expected his country to go far in the African Nations Cup finals currently being held in Cameroon, pointing to the possibility of winning the title after defeating Nigeria on Sunday and qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Ministry of Sports congratulated the players of the Tunisian national team after the 1-0 victory over Nigeria, despite the great shortage in the ranks of the “Carthage Eagles” due to the Corona virus, and the absence of the great coach, Al-Mundhir, from the bench due to Corona, and the defeat in the Gambia match in the first round.

The victory over Nigeria, which was one of the candidates for the title, opened the door to speculation that the Carthage Eagles could win the second African title in the history of Tunisian football. Tunisia won its first title in 2004 when the tournament was held on its home soil.

Sports Minister Kamal Dokish commented on that day, saying: “The players did their best even in defeat and can reach the finals, and whoever doubts the possibility of winning the title does not understand football because everything is possible and nothing is impossible for the Carthage Eagles.”

Regarding the precious victory that was achieved at the expense of Nigeria, the minister said in his statement to the private radio “Mosaique”: “I had said that we have great chances and we will win because football is not a technique but a spirit, understanding and determination to win.”

The Minister of Sports continued: “I still adhere to the saying that we have a coordinated national team since the Arab Cup competition that was held in Qatar. The players have become more understanding and have a fighting spirit.”

Tunisia will play Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the competition, in Garoua, next Saturday, January 29th.