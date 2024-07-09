Tunisia (Union)

Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed al-Hashemi and Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba expressed their satisfaction yesterday with the resumption of activity at the Ras Jedir border crossing in southern Tunisia. The Tunisian Prime Ministry said in a statement that this came in a phone call between al-Hashemi and Dabaiba.

In turn, the Libyan Government of National Unity explained, in a statement, that Dabaiba and Al-Hashani discussed a number of political and economic files of common interest, and ways of cooperation between the two countries in a way that enhances relations between the two brotherly peoples.

The Ras Jedir crossing, which remained closed for more than three months and was reopened early this July, is an economic, commercial and cultural artery of communication between Tunisia and Libya and a main passage for travelers between the two countries.