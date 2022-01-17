Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Ennahda movement, the political arm of the “Brotherhood”, lost popular support in Tunisia during the last period, especially after its failure to mobilize against Tunisian President Kais Saied a few days ago.

Political experts and analysts said that the “Ennahda” movement is witnessing an unprecedented decline in the level of popular support, as well as internal divisions, stressing that the street recognized the movement’s deception and illusions as an opposition.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet confirmed that the Ennahda movement is declining and internal divisions are confirming day after day, explaining that the statements of Imad Al-Hamami, a leader in the movement and the former Minister of Health, confirm that Ennahda has entered the tunnel of internal conflict and fragmentation.

He added to Al-Ittihad, saying: The movement has retreated at the popular level in an exceptional manner, and it can no longer continue to suffer injustice.

He stressed that “Al-Nahda” is now in a state of unprecedented decline, pointing out that the last decade was fatal for the movement and that it had lost its symbolism and illusions as a capable opposition.

For his part, political and strategic researcher Mohamed Hemida said: The decline in the popularity of “Ennahda” in the Tunisian street is not linked to the popularity of President Qais Saeed, whether it increased or decreased, meaning that “Ennahda” can be evaluated as a single case, according to what it presented to the Tunisian street, and what it committed against Tunisia as a whole.

In his interview with Al-Ittihad, Hamida added: Ennahda’s popularity has declined dramatically and unprecedented, even before the recent elections, but its reliance on organizational rules enabled it to be present in Parliament in this way, in light of the weak organizational processes, and the dispersion of votes among the parties. Others are one-sided.

Hamida stressed that the issue of the secret service and many other terrorism cases related to Syria and Iraq are known to the Tunisian street, but what happened was the inability of “Ennahda” to provide any progress, development or improvement in the situation to the simple citizen, who was falling under the influence of the group’s bases in the municipalities through homeland soil.

The political researcher pointed out that the failure of “Ennahda” to mobilize in the recent calls not only confirms the decline in its popularity, but also confirms that the street has shrewdly promoted and deceived them and has become with the need to hold them accountable, even if it is waiting for what the other party offers, as the citizen in Tunisia has his own philosophy related to the investigation. Growth and economic aspects and more freedoms in the exercise of his life, without categorical alignments behind any party.