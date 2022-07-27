On Friday, Saleh Majri, 36, entered into a dispute with police officers in the city of Jendouba, northwest of Tunisia, after he was arrested while driving a car, and the authorities charged him with not complying with traffic signals, attacking the police and insulting a public official.

According to the official spokesman for the Court of First Instance in Jendouba, Yousry Al-Sultani, “the city’s emergency police received a notification from a number of pedestrians and motorists regarding a suspicion that a driver deliberately drove his car at high speed, which poses a danger to road users.”

And Al-Sultani indicated in statements to local media that “the driver of the car did not comply with the stop signs by the police and in coordination with a second security patrol, he was stopped, as it turned out that he was Saleh Al-Majri, the former Tunisian basketball player. state of frenzy.”

The spokesman added that the judiciary issued a ruling to arrest Saleh Al-Majri, on Saturday, before presenting him to the investigative judge, on Tuesday, where he issued a warrant for a prison sentence against him, pending his appearance before the judiciary for trial.

On Wednesday, the judge decided to release the player after he was presented to the Public Prosecution.

Mejri currently plays for the Lebanese club Beirut First Club.

interactive case

The arrest of Mejri, who is one of the most prominent athletes in Tunisia, received a great deal of interaction on social networks, especially after players, basketball coaches and athletes called for his release, stressing that the dispute between him and the police did not require his arrest.

The head of the Tunisian Basketball Federation, Ali Benzarti, said in a brief statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “Mejri is free after his appearance in court today, and that his arrest shook all sports circles in Tunisia and caused confusion among his fans and basketball lovers.”

The Tunisian Basketball Federation published on its official Facebook page the news of Mejri’s release, while the Tunisian League clubs interacted with the news of the release, and demanded that he prove his innocence of the charges against him.

Al-Majri is the first Arab player to play on the Real Madrid basketball team, as well as the first Arab to play in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

He defended the Real Madrid shirt between 2013 and 2015, and then in the 2019-20 season.

Mejri started his sports career in the Giants game in 2006 with Etoile du Sahel, before moving to Belgium’s Antwerp and then Real Madrid, before moving to the American club Dallas Mavericks, who carried his colors between 2016 and 2019.

After his return to Real, Mejri fought one season in Madrid, before contracting in 2021 with the Chinese club Beijing, and then with the Lebanese club Beirut Frist Club in 2022.

Saleh Majri led the Tunisian national basketball team to crown the African Nations Cup on two occasions, in 2011 and 2021, and the title of the Arab National Team Championship 2009, as well as participating in the 2012 Olympic Games.