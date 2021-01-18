Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said the country’s authorities brought in units of the national army on Sunday evening in several provinces to combat riots. TASS.

“Currently, army units are providing law enforcement in the provinces of Silliana, Kasserine, Bizerte and Sousse,” he explained.

Recall that riots resumed in some provinces of Tunisia on Sunday after the curfew at 16:00.

Their participants create barricades, set fire to tires, block roads, chant slogans against the current government.

Earlier it was reported that a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, in which there were illegal migrants from Africa. It is clarified that they tried to cross the Mediterranean towards the Italian island of Lampedusa.