Tunisian police arrested opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi on Monday. That made known to his party. In addition, the authorities raided the headquarters of his Ennahda party. Ghannouchi’s detention is part of a series of recent arrests of opposition members in Tunisia. He is one of the main opponents of President Kais Saied. Ennahda condemns “this dangerous development” in a tweet and calls for his immediate release.

Authorities raided the home of 81-year-old Ghannouchi on Monday evening during iftar, the breaking of the Ramadan fast. After a house search, party officials say he was taken to an “unknown destination.” A few hours later, Ennahda’s party office was searched. A senior police officer told Reuters news agency that Ghannouchi was detained for questioning and that the raid is part of an investigation into “inflammatory statements”. His arrest follows his statements to the media last weekend. In it, Ghannouchi argues that a “civil war” is imminent if political Islam, of which his party is the largest exponent, is eliminated.

The arrest of Ghannouchi, a prominent critic of the incumbent political class, seemed only a matter of time. Tunisia is in a deep economic and political crisis. Saied, elected in 2019 in a context of great social anger against the political authority in the country, has increasingly gained power in recent months. In doing so, he does not shy away from critical political voices and takes increasingly harsh measures against the opposition and critical media. In 2021, he dismissed the government and suspended parliament before ruling by decree and eventually taking control of the judiciary.