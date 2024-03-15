Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the first Ramadan lectures of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Council” this year, which were held the day before yesterday at the Council’s headquarters at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, under the title “Works of Art.” Islamic heritage. The lecture was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, specialists in the fields of Islamic arts, stakeholders, and invited guests.

The lecture, delivered by the Tunisian historian and archaeologist, Dr. Ibrahim Chabouh, included three main topics, which included an overview of Islamic art and its influence on various cultural and religious elements. Some unique works of art from the heritage were presented, such as Islamic patterns and Arabic calligraphy, in addition to pointing out the role of art. Islamic culture in promoting cultural communication between societies.

The lecture, presented by the Emirati Arabic calligraphy artist, engineer Maryam Al Balushi, began with the presentation of a documentary film about authentic Arab art in its various types, including drawings, lines, decorations, murals, and architectural styles, and the extent of their cultural influence. Then the lecturer, Dr. Shabouh, gave a presentation in which he discussed Islamic architecture, and recalled his accompaniment. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, during his visit to the Islamic heritage monuments in the Tunisian city of Kairouan, and his interest, may God rest his soul, in the smallest details and his awareness of the importance of preserving all its original elements as a human cultural heritage, during his official visit to Tunisia in 1974. .

The lecturer moved on to talk about Islamic heritage arts, as he defined art as “the trouble, fatigue, and exaggeration of effort to make something,” pointing out that the emergence of Islamic art was during the era of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, and was linked to planning to build the Quba Mosque in Medina, which is considered the first A mosque in the history of Islam, when its architecture at that time took into account the needs of worshipers, such as standing in close rows and umbrellas to avoid the sun’s rays, and other things that developed and inspired the Umayyads, for example, to more architecture when building mosques in Kufa, Basra, Jerusalem, and even in Medina, in addition to To Damascus, which was the seat of the Caliphate.

The lecturer added: “Minarets appeared in mosques when the Umayyads used them, and they continued to this day. Civilizations also influenced Islamic art in terms of decorations in which plant elements can be observed. These are decorations that adorn many buildings in the countries of the Islamic world. This is in addition to the introduction of mosaics.” Muqarnas, Arabic calligraphy, and other various styles of Islamic architecture,” citing various models from the historical cities of the Arab world.

Al-Shabouh spoke about the “Western Portico Painting” in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, which represents the Barada River and on its banks the palaces, palaces and bridges, saying: “My stay for some time in Damascus as an expert in Islamic antiquities after graduating from the university, enabled me to frequent that unique place, and to return to it.” I looked at the mosaics, and witnessed the restoration work that was being carried out with the care of the endowment, and I came up with an interpretation that it refers to Paradise, as it was depicted in the Holy Qur’an, and it is the most beloved thing to the heart of a Muslim.”