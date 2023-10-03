Tunisia refuses the financial aid announced by the European Union in September. President Kais Saied announced this as follows report international news agencies Tuesday. According to Saied, the amount is too low and therefore violates the migration pact between Tunisia and the European Union that was signed three months ago.

Last month, the European Commission announced 127 million euros in financial support to Tunisia, to strengthen the recently concluded migration deal. It would be the first time since the deal was concluded that the European Union would transfer money to the North African country. Of the amount, 67 million was intended to combat illegal migration to Europe.

That is a smaller amount than what was agreed in July, when the migration deal was concluded: almost 1 billion euros in European loans were promised. In return, the country must do more to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean. “Tunisia rejects what the EU has announced, not because of the small amount […]but because the proposal contradicts the agreement signed in July,” Saied said on Monday.

Also read: Leaked message shows: Germany and other EU member states strongly criticize the Tunisia deal



Conditions

However, the amount of one billion euros was promised under conditions: in exchange for this amount, Tunisia had to agree to demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on economic reforms. These reforms include cuts in food and energy subsidies and lowering government wages. Saied calls the IMF’s involvement “dictates” and seems to support the IMF for the time being not to accept – despite the deep economic crisis his country is in.

This is yet another hitch since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a migration deal with the government of President Saied on July 16. Just last week, Tunisia refused an official delegation of MEPs entry to the country. The delegation would speak with various opposition parties and NGOs about, among other things, the deteriorated political, economic and social situation in the country.