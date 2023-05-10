Tunisia | Two Jewish pilgrims and two members of the security forces were shot dead by the police

In addition, four pilgrims and five members of the security forces were wounded in the shooting.

Two A Jew participating in the annual pilgrimage and two members of the Tunisian security forces were killed on Tuesday in Tunisia on the island of Djerba after the police opened fire, according to the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, four other pilgrims and five members of the security forces were wounded in the attack.

Authorities shot the officer who opened fire. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police officer who carried out the attack had first shot his colleague and taken his ammunition.

According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, one of the dead Jews was Tunisian and the other French.

Djerba Africa’s oldest synagogue, Ghriba, is located on the island. Hundreds of people participating in the annual pilgrimage were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack. According to local media, the sound of gunfire caused panic in the synagogue.

The organizers have said that more than 5,000 Jews, mostly from abroad, will participate in the pilgrimage.

Tunisia, with a population of about 12 million of the population Jews are about one percent. The island of Djerba is a well-known holiday destination, where package tours have also been made from Finland since at least the early 1990s.