At least two dead – a driver and a passenger – are the toll from the derailment of a passenger train heading from Tunis to Gabes, in central Tunisia. This was reported by sources quoted by the broadcaster Mosaique, specifying that the accident occurred during the night at the Msaken station, in the governorate of Susa. Another 32 passengers have been transported to hospitals in Msaken, Sahloul and Farhat Hached, but most have already been discharged.