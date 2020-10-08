New infections are increasing in Tunisia. Now there is another curfew in Tunis. Critics suspect political motives behind the measure.

TUNIS taz | In Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, there will again be a night curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Friday, October 9th. On weekends, residents have to stay home from 6 p.m. The city’s governor, Schadhli Bualak, announced that the army and police would enforce the measure if necessary. Last week, President Kais Saied dispatched 2,500 soldiers to the cities of Sousse and Monastir to monitor the lockdown that was temporarily imposed there.

The complete shutdown of public life and a curfew that lasted for several months saved Tunisia in the spring from a similarly high number of infections as in neighboring countries. The country with a population of 10 million was considered a worldwide exception. But since the beginning of the holiday season and after the opening of the national borders in July, only a few Tunisians have adhered to the distance and hygiene rules – also because at times not a single one Covid-19-Patient was in treatment in the 250-bed intensive care unit.

Because of the increasing number of infections, the Foreign Office in Berlin has now also classified Tunisia as a risk area. Although there was already a travel warning for the North African tourist destination, due to the low number of infections for a long time, vacationers could travel from Tunisia to Germany without restrictions. This is no longer the case: back in Germany, the quarantine obligation applies. Conversely, if you travel to Tunisia as package holidaymakers from Germany, you neither have to do a PCR test nor go into quarantine.

A risk area is classified if a country or region exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the Tunisian Ministry of Health, 8,360 new infections were added to the around 25,000 infections so far, a so-called seven-day incidence of 70.7.

364 patients are said to have died of Covid-19 in Tunisia, but the official numbers are doubted by many doctors. There is now a lack of imported Covid-19 test kits. As before in the southwestern province, sick people in Tunis with symptoms typical of Covid-19 and the course of the disease are often not tested, but are sent to quarantine at home.

Cafes closed again

In the capital’s cafes, which will have to close again from Friday, the economic crisis has been the main topic in the past few days. According to Bechir Boujidi from the employers’ association Utica, went alone during the first corona wave between March and June 165,000 jobs lost. “35 percent of Tunisian small business owners are in an existential crisis,” Boujidi told Shems FM radio station.

Many representatives of civil society consider the night curfew that has now been imposed as a measure against possible social protests. In the southern Tunisian city of Kamur and the suburbs of Tunis there had been violent protests by unemployed youth in recent months.

On Thursday, October 8, around 1,000 people demonstrated in Tunis against a bill. The draft already submitted under the previous government officially serves to protect police officers on duty, but from the point of view of the critics grants them extensive impunity even for offenses. Torture and violence are part of everyday life during arrests and protests in Tunisia. Suspects can already be detained for months without charge due to the state of emergency that has been in force since 2015.