Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tunisia | Three died when the wall collapsed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tunisia | Three died when the wall collapsed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site

Several died when part of the wall surrounding the old city of Kairouan collapsed in Tunisia, reports news agency AFP.

According to the Tunisian authorities, three workers who were carrying out renovation work at the site died in the accident. In addition, two people were injured.

A section of the wall, which is located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, about 30 meters long and six meters high, collapsed. According to AFP, the entire wall is about three kilometers long.

According to the authorities, the accident could be connected to the heavy rains that have hit the area recently.

In the year Founded in 670, Kairouan has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1988. It is one of the holiest cities in North Africa and also a well-known tourist destination, says AFP.

Destinations in the area include Unesco including the Great Mosque of Kairouan and the Mosque of the Three Doors.

See also  South Korea responds to northern launches with its own missiles

#Tunisia #died #wall #collapsed #UNESCO #World #Heritage #Site

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xbox 360: here are the 47 games that will be lost forever after the closure of the marketplace

Xbox 360: here are the 47 games that will be lost forever after the closure of the marketplace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result