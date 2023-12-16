Tunisia | Three died when the wall collapsed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site

Several died when part of the wall surrounding the old city of Kairouan collapsed in Tunisia, reports news agency AFP.

According to the Tunisian authorities, three workers who were carrying out renovation work at the site died in the accident. In addition, two people were injured.

A section of the wall, which is located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, about 30 meters long and six meters high, collapsed. According to AFP, the entire wall is about three kilometers long.

According to the authorities, the accident could be connected to the heavy rains that have hit the area recently.

In the year Founded in 670, Kairouan has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1988. It is one of the holiest cities in North Africa and also a well-known tourist destination, says AFP.

Destinations in the area include Unesco including the Great Mosque of Kairouan and the Mosque of the Three Doors.