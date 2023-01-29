The political circles in Tunisia are looking forward to the turnout.

The head of the Supreme Elections Commission, Farouk Bouaskar, said that the announcement of the preliminary results will take place on the first of next February, provided that the final results will be announced next March.

The head of the commission said in a press statement, on Saturday, that the number of candidates who won seats in the first round was 23, including 3 women and 20 men.

Bouaskar added that the total number of voters registered in the electoral register and those concerned with the second round is 7,853,447, including 5,827,949 registered automatically, and 2,025,498 registered voluntarily.