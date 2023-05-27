The course director, Samira Al-Turki, said that choosing the State of Palestine as a “guest of honor” is symbolic of support and honor, noting that a distinguished pavilion was allocated to present the artworks of Palestinian artists and celebrate the delegation coming from the Palestinian territories.

The new session extends until the thirtieth of May under the slogan “Art is a way” and includes the display of hundreds of works of art such as paintings, sculptures and others from Tunisia and abroad.

Al-Asaad Saeed, Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Cultural Affairs, considered that the current edition of the Carthage Days of Contemporary Art is a return to life and art after its invisibility due to the Corona pandemic, stressing that this event sheds light on an area that characterizes Tunisia through the richness of the Tunisian experience and its specificity in the field of plastic arts.

He praised the international participation and its role in promoting the exchange of distinguished artistic experiences as well as introducing the Tunisian experience in the field of plastic art, noting that the ministry supports such artistic events out of its belief in the value of the messages it carries.

The course’s program includes seminars and dialogues dealing with “the concept of individuality in contemporary art” and “author’s rights.” An exhibition will also be held at the Arts House in Belvedere, including paintings of the symbols of the Tunis School, which will be displayed for the first time.

The “Tunis School of Fine Arts” was chosen to be the focus of dialogue and discussion sessions that will start tomorrow, Saturday, with the participation of distinguished critics and painters, such as Habib Beida, Hussein Al-Talili and Samir Triki.

This course honors the name of the late Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa (1935-2017), who featured many celebrities in clothes designed by him, such as Michelle Obama and Janet Jackson.