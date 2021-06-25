Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi was infected with covid-19. This was announced by the government presidency, according to what Tunisian websites write. All meetings and appointments will be postponed until Mechichi is cured, who will continue to work remotely.





The premier’s collaborators will be tested for covid. Mechichi will undergo a second test within the next week. According to what the Tunisian news site ‘Leaders’ wrote, Mechichi was expected in Rome at the beginning of July for an official visit.

Mechichi, whose visit to Italy was initially scheduled for December, was supposed to arrive in Rome for a “long-awaited” mission focused on continuing the confrontation on “illegal migration” and to discuss “Italian aid to Tunisia and, more generally , of bilateral cooperation “. And it would have taken place a few days after that of the Tunisian president, Kais Said, who was received in mid-June by Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. A mission, that of Saied, which according to the Tunisian presidency had as its objective “to discuss how to develop mechanisms of cooperation and bilateral partnership in various sectors”.

During the meeting at the Quirinale, Mattarella reiterated “the great friendship and partnership of primary importance” between the two countries. “We have in common the values ​​of democracy, geographical proximity, common history”, said Mattarella. The Tunisian President also highlighted the “historical and deep ties” between Italy and Tunisia, which “are a few tens of kilometers away and have a common history”.

The economic relations with numerous Tunisian entrepreneurs operating in Italy in various sectors of great importance and whose activities receive great recognition, and the important cultural ties, were therefore mentioned. Commercial relations between Italy and Tunisia are excellent: on the basis of data from the Tunisian National Institute of Statistics, our country is the second largest commercial partner among the countries of the European Union and the first supplier of the North African country with a market share of About 15% in 2020. Tunisia is also the fifth destination market for Italian exports in the Mena area in 2020, the second in North Africa.