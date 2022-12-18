Sunday, December 18, 2022
Tunisia | The opposition demanded the resignation of the president after the voter boycott

December 18, 2022
in World Europe
Voter turnout in Saturday’s election was just under nine percent.

in Tunisia A coalition of opposition parties on Sunday called on the country’s President Kais Saied to resign after voters boycotted Tunisia’s parliamentary elections.

Voter turnout in Saturday’s election was just under nine percent. There was hardly any election campaigning and candidates were required to stand for office uncommitted. In the elections, the deposed parliament was voted for.

Leader of the National Salvation Front Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said the low voter turnout clearly shows that the majority of Tunisians do not support President Saied’s means of centralizing power.

Saied fired the prime minister and suspended parliament in July 2021.

