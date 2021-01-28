The Tunisian presidency announced, today, Thursday, that the Director of the Presidential Court became ill, after she opened a mail package “that does not bear the name of the sender”, addressed to the President of the Republic.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Presidency of the Republic of Tunisia reported that an official in the Presidency Office opened a parcel containing suspicious material on Tuesday, and an investigation had been opened to determine its nature and the party that sent the parcel.

A statement issued today, Thursday, by the Tunisian presidency and published on its official Facebook page, stated that the Presidency of the Republic received, on Monday, “a special mail addressed to the President of the Republic, represented in an envelope not bearing the name of the sender.” The Minister, Director of the Presidential Court, opened it, and found it free of Any written ».

The statement added that “as soon as she opened the envelope, her health condition deteriorated, and she felt a state of fainting and an almost total loss of the sense of sight, as well as a big headache.”

The statement indicated that an employee at the Presidency of the Bureau, who was present when the envelope was opened, “felt the same symptoms, but to a lesser extent.”

The presidential statement clarified that the envelope was sent to the Ministry of the Interior for investigation and “it was not possible until this hour to determine the nature of the material” that was inside it, while the Director of the Presidential Cabinet went to the Military Hospital to conduct medical examinations “to find out the causes of sudden health turbulence.”

The statement said that President Qais Saeed is “in good health and has not suffered any harm.”

And Tunisian media reported that there were suspicions that the expulsion contained the toxic substance ricin.