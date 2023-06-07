“Let’s not let the best Tunisian youth escape, let’s stop the exodus of thousands of young people. Let’s open up spaces for them to work, culture, socialize and above all, as the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly underlined, let’s make sure that Tunisia grants more visas to be able to travel”. These are the words to the Adnkronos of Luca Bruni, director, choreographer, dancer, at the helm of the Oplas company, which for years has been collaborating as a privileged partner with the Tunis Opera Theater Ballet in an uninterrupted ‘dialogue’ between our country and Tunisia, supported since 2017 by the Italian Cultural Institute and always in a dialectical and operational relationship with Syhem Belkodja, director of the National Choreographic Center and of the Dance and Dance Arts Pole.

“Young people wouldn’t leave, it goes without saying, if they had job opportunities – continues Luca Bruni – And that’s what we’ve offered over the years. Not only the opportunity to join companies with shows and ballets, but also allowing them to train I remember that in 2018 the then Tunisian minister of culture, after seeing our ballet ‘Dido and Aeneas, decided to increase the budget allocated to the sector by 1 percent. Not a big leap, but an important signal. And on this relations with Italy could help a lot, indeed I hope that a profitable partnership will be established with the Mic-Spettacolo dal Vivo”.

“Together we could carry out many projects. And I’m not just talking about dance, theater, but also investments (the Chinese are already doing it in part with mega citadels destined for art and sport) in dance education, there are wonderful schools in Tunisia with 200-300 students – he continues – I’m also talking about other professions related to live entertainment, such as tailoring and scenography workshops, the creation of workers or support for a renewed technological process.The times of bureaucracy are too slow in Tunisia. The country is often not in line with the rest of the Western world”.

Artistic-cultural relations between the two countries which confirm the great ‘friendship’ that has always existed between the two peoples. “Tunisians got to know Italy through great cinema or unforgettable actresses such as Claudia Cardinale who was of Tunisian origin – continues Bruni – through TV and the songs of Raffaella Carrà, they do not like France, Tunisia being a former French protectorate, and the younger ones do not like to speak the language, which instead does not happen for the more agé generations. I continue to think that Italy can really transform itself into a bridge between the two civilizations on the Mediterranean. For next year – he announces to Adnkronos – we are organizing a festival in the sacred places of archeology to enhance live entertainment, history and culture, the Italian missions, in short, everything that unites the two countries alongside a second platform of Italian dance in Tunisia”.

And on the current situation he confesses that politically and above all from a social point of view it is very complex. “There is great wealth, sometimes little exploited and a rather ‘oligarchic’ control over these assets – he continues – Young people flee to Europe because they have nothing to lose and then let’s face it… through new technologies, the internet, mobile phones they are ‘guided’ in their crossings, they give each other advice, they indicate the routes. They flee from poverty, it is true, to try their luck, perhaps even to have the possibility of a better life. The government could do more to stop this diaspora , encouraging them to emancipate themselves. But let’s not hide from other problems. Homosexuals are attacked, discriminated against, if discovered they can even be thrown in jail and beaten up. This is why people also flee from the Mediterranean coasts. I repeat – concludes Bruni – Italy he is absolutely capable, he has all the credentials to start a process of extraordinary social and cultural emancipation in Tunisia”.