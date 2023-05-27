A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, Hossam Eddine Jababili, told AFP that this “terrorist element” was arrested in Sfax, the second largest city in Tunisia, explaining that he “planned these operations in coordination with others outside Tunisia.”“.

The suspect appeared before the anti-terrorism pole, which issued an arrest warrant against him, according to the same source.

“He is a supporter of ISIS,” al-Jababli said, without giving further details.

Tunisia has strengthened its security measures since an attack carried out by a security officer on May 9 in the vicinity of the Ghriba Synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage season..

Three security personnel and two people, an Israeli-Tunisian and a French-Tunisian, were killed in the attack, before the police shot the attacking element..

Four people linked to the attacker, suspected of being involved in the operation, have been arrested and taken into custody, according to local media..