The advanced four-day curfew at 4 p.m., at the time of the celebration of the fall of Ben Ali 10 years ago, seems to have been the last straw for part of the population . And if young people from underprivileged neighborhoods light trash fires and attack the police, anger is mounting across the country, regardless of the generations.

Relatively spared by the coronavirus during the first wave in spring, Tunisia is this time hit hard. The country had 5 343 dead and 164 936 cases as of January 13, 2021.

What to justify tougher measures, and in particular an advanced curfew at 4 p.m. for a period of four days, from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 January. In addition, until January 24, classes are suspended in schools, secondary establishments and universities, as well as canceled holidays.

However, ten years after the departure of Ben Ali, the Tunisian economy is bloodless. Already in bad shape, she sees the pandemic wreaking havoc. Between March and June 2020, the country had already lost 165,000 jobs according to an estimate by Tunisian employers. In the field of crafts, 40% of companies had drawn the curtain. As a direct consequence, unemployment jumped 3 points to 18%, and the worst is yet to come.

In a country where the informal sector employs nearly half of the active population, the situation is actually much more catastrophic than what the figures suggest. Especially since the country’s coffers are empty and the government no longer has the means to offer a social safety net, in any case very thin.

Tourism, an essential engine of the economy, is almost at a standstill. Victim of measures imposed to fight against Covid-19. So during the month of August, French, Belgian and Icelandic tourists were imposed, in addition to a negative test, a week’s isolation on their arrival in the country. What discourages going to the island of Djerba!





A beach in the suburbs of Tunis deserted on May 16, 2020. Tunisian tourism is hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic. (FETHI BELAID / AFP)

“There was a drop in arrivals at the borders of around 75% during the first nine months of 2020. Receipts fell by around 60% and overall overnight stays by around 80%”, explained the Minister of Tourism Habib Ammar in October 2020. However, the absence of tourists has resulted in the loss of income for the entire sector, but also for the cohort of small informal trades who live on it.

As often, in Tunisia and elsewhere, the youth are the first to revolt. The writer and researcher Slimane Zeghidour thus speaks of a frustration born of a certain “lyricism of the revolution”. “For many young people, the revolution was an end in itself which had to mechanically bring prosperity and justice”, he explained on TV5.

And if a part of the youth has been on the streets in recent days, it is only the eruption of a social protest that crosses the country. Strikes and blocking sit-ins are increasing.





Demonstrations by young Tunisians in front of the Assembly of People’s Representatives in Tunis, December 18, 2020. Young people demand more rights. (MORGANE WIRTZ / HANS LUCAS)

“Not a day goes by that the government’s place in the Kasba is not occupied by sittineurs with social demands, looking, in particular, for employment”, wrote the Algerian newspaper El Watan last December. “Sit-ins are observed near the Douleb oil field in Kasserine, on the phosphate road between Gabès and Gafsa, in the south of Tunisia, even on everything that signifies the creation of wealth”, continued our colleague.

And faced with this discontent, the Tunisian political class sends back an image of incompetence, locked in partisan quarrels, where political politics seems to prevail. President Kaïs Saïed visited Ariana, a town near Tunis on January 18, to appeal for calm. The government, meanwhile, painfully constituted in September, was reshuffled on Saturday 16 and is awaiting a new vote of confidence. It is not sure that this is enough to calm the population.