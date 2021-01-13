Tunis (Tunisia), special envoy.

Rim’s eyes, a watercolor blue, veil slightly. As if this young 24-year-old woman, a senior technician on an internship at Charles-Nicolle Hospital in Tunis, was passing through the mirror. It was ten years ago. She remembers it like it was yesterday. “We didn’t really know what was going on, she says. I was with my family watching TV. We were watching Al Jazeera (the Qatari satellite channel – Editor’s note), when suddenly, a red banner appeared saying that President Ben Ali had left Tunisia. “ It was January 14, 2011. That is a month after the immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi in Sidi Bouzid. An event that had thrown the country into a dispute without return. A revolution was underway, a regime was faltering, the dictator was a colossus with feet of clay. “But at that time, we weren’t sure it was trueRim recalls. I told myself it was impossible. Because it was Ben Ali, because since I was born, he had always been the president. “ Fear is replaced by disbelief. “What was going to happen?” How to live without Ben Ali? “ As she puts it simply: “Very quickly, we started to dream. “ But she adds, suddenly losing the smile that lit her face: “Now I have no more dreams. “

Going from dream to reality is not always easy. Tunisia is now cautious. Where are the fruits of the revolution? Tunisians seem to be wondering. This is the case of Nourhene, 42, met in a suburb of Tunis, who declares bluntly: “We were better before. We respected each other. Now the prices are high. We haven’t seen anything happen in ten years. Even if it’s true that before there was censorship and a lot of things that we didn’t hear about. “ It is not, however, for lack of believing in it. “Ten years ago, I participated in the demonstrations. We all thought that was going to change. “ A graduate in finance, she is what we call an “unemployed graduate”.

Despite the few existing competitions, she wants “Keep hope, because it is said that those who have been unemployed for more than ten years, which is (his) case, would be hired first”. Deep down, she who comes from a modest background is waiting for only one thing: “To be able to (her) turn help (her) parents thanks to whom (she was) able to study. Unfortunately, (she) cannot ”.

“We’re in the red all the time. It’s untenable, everything is expensive ”

Samia, 35, who lives in Mateur (about sixty kilometers north-west of Tunis), also doubts. “Before, I worked in a textile factory from 7 am to 5 pm, with a salary that was barely enough to pay the bare minimum”, explains this mother of two children aged 8 and 12, one born before, the other after the revolution. Her husband works in a security company with no benefits. Ten years ago, he earned 500 dinars; today, only 700, “While prices keep increasing. We are always in the red. It’s untenable, everything is expensive ”. Comparison is not always right, but Samia does her math. “Before the revolution, we paid 50 dinars for gas and electricity. Now it is 300 dinars. “ She has not (yet) given up on her dream. “I would like to work again, but not like before. I would like to be able to have financial independence vis-à-vis my husband, to have some independence. “ And to assert, paradoxically: “In any case, we feel more secure than before. We no longer have to worry about wearing the veil. “

Alaa Talbi, director of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), acknowledges: “There is a lot of bitterness. The economic and social situation is more serious than in 2011. We are on the verge of bankruptcy and, on top of these difficulties, is added the pandemic. “ From March to October 2020, there would have been the loss of 450,000 jobs in Tunisia. The unemployment rate would stand at 16.5%. “There is a nostalgia linked to the price of a kilo of tomatoes or peppers, products necessary for the family”, argues Alaa Talbi.

Social movements keep growing

The country has gone through many hardships since he finally dismissed Ben Ali. It was necessary to set up the transition, a National Constituent Assembly, adopt a new Constitution… All in an economic and political environment not so peaceful as that. As proof, the assassinations at the beginning of 2013 of two personalities of the left, Chokri Belaïd and Mohamed Brahmi. Clashes against the backdrop of the strengthening of political Islam and, always in its shadow, armed jihadist groups. A struggle that continues in another way but, as Yadh Ben Achour, former president of the High Authority for the achievement of the objectives of the revolution (read the interview on page 6), points out, “When the seeds of revolution are sown somewhere, they germinate at one time or another, more or less long term”.

In fact, the ideals of the revolution, summed up in the slogan “Dignity, freedom, social justice”, if they have been shaken, nonetheless continue to irrigate Tunisian society. According to the FTDES, social and protest movements continue to develop. From 8,713 in 2016, they rose to 9,000 in 2019 and were already 7,610 in November 2020. With a characteristic in this new generation which is fighting and most certainly already the product of the revolution: these young people are looking for forms of struggle of their own, often even refusing to organize, no longer relying on the structures of the powerful Tunisian General Union of Workers (UGTT).

The question of development is posed with as much urgency, especially in these forgotten, remote provinces, from which finally came the revolutionary spark. The strategic orientations of the 1970s have not changed, still based on tourism, phosphate, olive oil and dates. The lack of prospects, crushing poverty, showered hopes explain the migratory phenomenon which is bleeding Tunisia. In 2020, 12,512 Tunisians arrived in Italy (10% minors and 342 women), while 13,000 were intercepted. But the novelty lies in the number of accompanied minors, which is increasing. “We are in a family project, there is a dynamic of couples, students, unemployed graduates”, notes the director of FTDES. What he calls a “Democratization of migration, where people go together with a 5G phone for security”.

We are witnessing a return of the entourage of Ben Ali

Political scientist Hamadi Redissi, author of the Populist Temptation (Cérès Éditions), recalls that“In 2013, the process almost derailed. We have been fighting for ten years to close certain files, but they are still open. As soon as one political Islam calms down, another political Islam is launched. There is always a movement to take hold of radical themes ”, he underlines with reference to Ennahdha, the party of the president of the Parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, and to the Karama coalition, the sharia belted to the body. Attacks are increasing against women, as denounced by Yosra Fraoues, president of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD). But we are also witnessing a return of the entourage of Ben Ali, via the Free Destourien Party (PDL) led by Abir Moussi, former leader of Ben Ali’s party, the RCD, which presents itself as the only roadblock against the Islamists, without masking his nostalgia for the old regime. A posture that works all the more since the progressive parties, on the left, have sunk into their divisions. Civil society remains as a vector of the still living ideals of the Tunisian revolution. To prevent jasmine from turning into an orchid.