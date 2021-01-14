Sadoua Bouaziz was already on January 15, 2011 during a demonstration in front of a prison in Kasserine (Tunisia). The power in place had finally given in to the Tunisian revolution. But ten years later, this activist continues to live in a country in great difficulty. “Tunisia has been in crisis since the revolution and it’s getting worse and worse. When there is a revolt of citizens and the unemployed, the state hires them and like that, it calms the game“, she explains.



Wael Karrasi is also one of those demonstrating in Kasserine in 2011. Hit by sniper fire, he lost a leg. The state offered him a post of switchboard operator but, like many of these compatriots, he claims the status of martyr of the revolution. He has started a hunger strike and denounces the corruption that strikes the country in his eyes. “I have a feeling of shame. I’m disappointed because everything we did for the revolution is being stolen by the profiteers“, he judges.

The JT

The other subjects of the news