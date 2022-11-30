A new day of surprises was experienced at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tunisia defeated the current champion French team 1-0. The ‘Águilas de Cartago’ played a huge game taking away the undefeated from the Gauls. A feat that was not enough for them to qualify for the round of 16: they were left with four points, two below Australia, which beat Denmark in the parallel match.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Tunisia arrived at the Education City stadium with a dream: to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in its history. But the ‘Águilas de Cartago’ had all the factors against them. They had no other option than to win their last game and they faced a fierce rival, the current champion French team.

The Frenchmen entered the field of play with a radically different line-up to that of their two previous games. Already classified to the round of 16, nine of their starting eleven players had not started in their previous match.

Tunisia came out to eat the field of play, seeking to leave France with no chance of reaction. The Frenchmen were surprised by the speed of the Africans who left them locked in the back of the field.

The ‘Águilas de Cartago’ felt comfortable advancing on the wings. There his two full-backs put the French defense in trouble. They were getting dangerously close to the goal but he couldn’t finish his goal options.

In the 7th minute of the first half, Nader Ghandri fired a shot after a free kick that ended in a goal, but was disallowed by the match referee for offside position. And during the first half, everything pointed to Tunisia not being able to overcome their scoring slump at Qatar 2022: they had failed to find the goal in their previous two games.

At the end of the first half, the Frenchmen were able to take the ball and approach the goal, but they lacked forcefulness.

Wahbi Khazri’s name stood out throughout the first half, setting the pace of the game. His playmates were always looking for the ’10’ who served as a ball dealer and generated danger within the French area.

It was that very name, Khazri’s, that made Education City explode with joy. After recovering the ball, the captain took possession of the ball and with a great individual play he only had to lightly touch the ball, positioning it to the left post of the French goalkeeper who had come out to try to reduce the Tunisian shot.

Substitute goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had no luck and was left on the ground watching the ball go into his net. The ’16’ who became the oldest player to play in the French ranks, did not have a great performance this Wednesday.

Neither did his ten companions. France was out of ideas, dizzy from the Tunisian push, disorganized and characterless. A team that was enormously distant from the one that sealed the qualification, with one game to go, with a comfortable victory against Australia 4-1 and after defeating Denmark 2-1.

Tunisia, for its part, savored its feat of qualifying for the first time to the round of 16. A victory against the world champions gave him the three points he needed to advance to the next phase.

But the milestone began to falter when, shortly after his goal, the news of an Australian goal came from the Al-Janoub stadium. A report that stood between his dream: the ‘Socceroos’ beat Denmark and left the Africans in third place in Group C.

Some of the great French figures entered the field: Mbappé, Rabiot, Dembélé and Griezmann.

France did not want to lose the match. And at the last minute, the Atlético de Madrid player fired after receiving a rebound from a free kick.

The Gauls celebrated the goal while the VAR reviewed the game action and called the match referee to make the final decision. An offside by Griezmann when the ball was breaking ended up invalidating the French goal.

The ‘Águilas de Cartago’ managed to defeat the champions, taking away the opportunity to mark the milestone of seven consecutive victories in world championships. In addition, France had not lost in a World Cup since Germany beat them in the quarterfinals of Brazil 2014.

Thus, the Africans achieved a feat. But they will have to go home with the sadness of being left out of the best 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Tunisia, fighter, by the hand of Khazri

The Tunisian top scorer was unfazed by the French defence. The ’10’ played a formidable first half and showed why many classified him as the figure of the African team during the World Cup.

At the end of the match, the captain assured: “There was a team in front of us full of internationals who play for the best teams in Europe, like Tchouameni or Camavinga, who are at Madrid.”

Thus, in front of stars, he recognized the deserved triumph of his squad and remembered his origins. “I come from a corner of Córcega that nobody knows, they play in the Champions League, which I am happy to see on TV. They envy us. I am satisfied that we have been good against them”, he declared.

And although he acknowledged the sadness of the elimination, the French-born with Tunisian descent, said: “We are happy to show a good face to the Tunisian people, they will be proud of us for the victory against a team like the one we had in front of us.”

The ‘Marseillaise’ booed in Qatar

The game had not started when on the field of play it already showed the particularity of this confrontation. The French anthem, ‘La Marseillaise’, was playing, and its melody mixed with the whistles of the stadium audience, many of them wearing the Tunisian shirt.

A situation that was reminiscent of that friendly match in 2008 that stirred up relations between the two countries. In Paris the hymn sung by the singer Lââm, of Tunisian origin, was also booed.

The then president Nicolas Sarkozy described the fact as “scandalous”. And the former Minister of Sports, Bernard Laporte, had even gone so far as to affirm that this type of match against teams from the Maghreb would not be played again. The official later rectified, such as reported by ‘El País’saying: “We shouldn’t play against the teams that give us problems”.

In Qatar, Tunisia beat their former metropolis with a team in which six of its players were born in France. A small sample of that enormous Tunisian diaspora residing in the French country and of the always tense relations between the two countries.