Parkinson’s disease is the second degenerative disease in France after Alzheimer’s. If the treatments make it possible to stop some of the motor effects, they do not prevent the progression of neuronal degeneration. The project of doctor Ines El Bini Dhouib, from the Pasteur Institute of Tunis, associated with Professor Hilal Lashuel, of the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne (EPFL), aims to find a treatment against Parkinson’s disease from animal venoms. Indeed, “Previous studies have shown that bioactive compounds purified from animal venoms target certain molecules involved, either by binding to them or by inhibiting their activities.”, explains doctor Ines El Bini Dhouib to franceinfo Africa.

Since 1987, the Institut Pasteur in Tunis has been interested in compounds in the venom of vipers and scorpions. A “geographical” choice which can be explained by their presence on Tunisian territory. The institute even has a vivarium of these animals in order to extract their venom and to offer serums.

“Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons, dopamine neurons. Current treatments help control the motor symptoms associated with the disease, but they have no effect on others. symptoms and on the progression of degeneration “, indicates the Inserm website.

A protein, alpha-synuclein, plays an essential role in the disease. Naturally present in a healthy subject, this protein when it is “sick” groups together in toxic clusters. These clusters would attack dopamine cells.“Recent studies have suggested that toxic forms of alpha-synuclein may spread from cell to cell thus contributing to the progressive cell death process that characterizes Parkinson’s disease.”, precise the France Parkinson website.

“Reducing or blocking the transmission of toxic forms of alpha-synuclein could help stop the degenerative process and slow the progression of the disease.” How to go about it remains to be seen.

The approach proposed by the two associated teams will make it possible to explore the therapeutic potential of certain active compounds, extracted from the venoms of vipers and scorpions for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Because the venom is composed of toxic molecules, which lead in particular to the paralysis of the victim, but also of non-toxic molecules. It is the latter that the researchers intend to isolate. It is also a question of seeking an in-depth mechanism of action on the toxic form of the protein.

“Matrix metalloproteases (MMPs), integrins and potassium channels represent suitable targets for the development of new therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies”, details Ines El Bini Dhouib. Thus, other diseases such as Alzheimer’s or multiple sclerosis could, a priori, also benefit from this research.

This research project by the Institut Pasteur in Tunis has just been selected as part of the Excellence In Africa (EXAF) operation. EXAF, an initiative led jointly by the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco, promotes collaborations between young researchers based in Africa and EPFL professors. Successful projects are funded for 4 or 5 years. Their joint work should begin in spring 2021.