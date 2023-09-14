The Tunisian government has denied authorization to enter Tunisia to a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. We learn this from parliamentary sources. In a letter to the EU Delegation in Tunis dated yesterday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry informs that “the delegation of the Afet commission “will not be authorized to enter the national territory”.

The mission, he notes, was confirmed, despite the government of the North African country having already expressed “more reservations about it”. The mission was scheduled between now and 16 September and followed the one in April 2022. The Afet commission intended to “promote and support an inclusive national dialogue” in Tunisia and “look into the memorandum of understanding recently signed between the EU and Tunisia”.

THE FRENCH MEP: “SADNESS AND AMAZING”

“I welcome the Tunisian government’s decision with sadness and amazement. It is the first time that a country has blocked the arrival of an official delegation from the European Parliament.” He tells Adnkronos the French MEP Emmanuel Maurel (Gauche Républicaine et Socialiste, Left group)first vice-president of the delegation for the Maghreb countries and responsible for monitoring democracy in Tunisia on behalf of the European Parliament.

Maurel is one of the parliamentarians of the Afet commission who were supposed to go on a mission to the North African country today, but Tunis denied entry to the deputies (two Germans and three French). “We wanted to have a debate – he explains – with government officials, parliamentarians, opponents, trade unionists and civil society, but it won’t be possible”.

“I expect from European leaders – he adds – a firm response and sincere support for our institution. I will ask my colleagues, at least, for a debate during the next plenary session. The European Union is Tunisia’s main support in the economic crisis and social situation that he is going through. The representatives of European citizens must be able to understand the situation on the spot”, he concludes.