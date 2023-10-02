President Kais Saied announced that Tunisia has rejected the first tranche of the EU financial package intended to support the state budget. The Head of State explained that the disbursement of this sum of money ignores the memorandum of understanding and the results of the Rome conference on migration.

“Tunisia, which accepts cooperation, does not accept charity or alms. Our country and our people do not want pity, but demand respect”, Saied said, explaining that “Tunisia rejects what was announced in recent days by ‘EU, and not because of the amount, because all the wealth of the world is not worth a gram of our sovereignty, but because the proposal contradicts the memorandum of understanding signed in Tunis in the spirit that prevailed at the Rome conference last July” .