Tunis (Reuters) – he said International Monetary Fund, Tunisia formally requested a funding program from him on April 19, appreciating the efforts of the government dialogue with community partners regarding priority reforms to revive the ailing Tunisian economy. Fund director Kristalina Georgieva said in a letter to Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham El Mechichi, seen by Reuters, that she will assign a delegation to conduct technical talks as soon as the Tunisian economic reform program is obtained.