Ten years after ending the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and becoming the spark of the so-called “Arab Spring”, the streets of Tunisia are shouting “Down with the regime!” Thousands of people, especially young people, participate in the mobilizations that have taken place throughout the country since January 15 and that have forced Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to reshape the Executive with eleven new ministers to form a “more effective” team.

The measure was adopted after a marathon session that unfolded as hundreds of people gathered outside Parliament to show their discomfort and demand changes. “Young people who protest are our priority. Their demands are legitimate and the government must address their anger, ”Mechichi said.

The authorities feared this tenth anniversary and coinciding with the date of Ben Ali’s flight to Saudi Arabia they decreed a new curfew and a four-day confinement that they presented as measures to combat the pandemic. The street responded with demonstrations and nightly clashes with security forces that have since detained 1,600 people, according to data from the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH).

Ten years after the revolution, Tunisia is the only one of the countries that went through a revolt that has managed to start a democratic system (the rest were Yemen, Egypt, Libya, Syria and Bahrain). Successive governments have been unable to improve the standard of living of Tunisians and the economic crisis is once again one of the main reasons for discontent, but freedom of expression allows portals such as Meshkal to collect in detail the complaints of mistreatment by of the detainees, 600 of them minors, and their families.

The crashes also leave a deceased. This is Haykel Rachdi, a young man from Sbeitla who died on Monday after injuries sustained by the impact of a tear gas canister. Sbeitla is a neighboring town to Sidi Bouzid, the place where Mohamed Bouazizi blew himself up in December 2010, considered the “first martyr” of the revolution that killed Ben Ali.

Sunken economy



The coronavirus has ended up sinking the tourism sector in Tunisia, one of the economic engines of the country that has been affected since 2011 by instability and the blows of jihadism. According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economy contracted by 8.2% in 2020, “an unprecedented figure”, and unemployment among young people between 15 and 24 years, protagonists of the mobilizations, exceeded 36%.

After reshaping the Government, Mechichi announced shock measures to try to overcome the crisis such as the 30% increase in the rate of renewable energies in the country’s electricity production and set the goal of raising GDP from 4.3% to six. The prime minister got his way despite the lack of support from the country’s president, Kais Saied, who earlier this week rejected any changes in the ministerial team.