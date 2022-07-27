There is “a bit of uncertainty” about Tunisia’s future after the referendum that sanctioned, by a very large majority, the entry into force of the new Constitution. This was stated in an interview with Aki-Adnkronos International Silvia Finzi, full professor at the Department of Italian Studies at the University of Tunis and director of Corriere di Tunisi, a newspaper born after the independence of the North African country in 1956, and the only newspaper Italian in the Arab world.

The referendum, in the intentions of President Kais Saied, will take the country into the future, while the opposition has branded it as a betrayal of the values ​​of the 2011 revolution. it is clear that there is a question mark “, continues Finzi from Tunis, underlining how most of the people who voted in favor of this reform – which gives the president very wide powers -” I don’t know to what extent they have read the proposed articles ” , but they did it more to punish a political class, represented in particular by the Islamist party Ennahda, which “for 10 years has not improved the living conditions of the population”.

According to the director of the Corriere di Tunisi, basically those who voted in favor of the Charter promoted by Saied (the turnout was just over 27%), “feels that Tunisia is drifting from all points of view and has the feeling that this president can bring order to this general confusion that we have been experiencing for some years “.

“Having said that, the draft Constitution is not modernist”, continues the teacher, explaining how, on the one hand, the reference to Islam as the state religion that was present in the Basic Law of Bourguiba has been abolished, but an article is also introduced, number 5, in which it is declared that “the Koranic law must be respected”.

This latter aspect “worries some political fringes and parts of progressive society”, continues Finzi, according to whom “various women’s organizations have wondered whether this religious conservatism risks calling into question the concept of gender equality and distorting identity Tunisian national team “.

Furthermore, the director of the Italian newspaper underlines, “in some political circles there is a fear of a return to pre-revolution regimes since, although the current president is a clean person who will guarantee freedoms, it is not excluded that subsequent heads of state can use this Constitution in an anti-democratic key “.

The vote on Monday took place in a climate of uncertainty also at an economic level. The country, already in crisis for years due to political tensions and terrorism, has been further destroyed by the pandemic – which has blocked tourist flows – and by the implications of the war in Ukraine. According to Finzi, Tunisia “certainly” will not be able to get up on its own from this situation.

“It will be necessary to see which countries will support Tunisia, from this we will also see in which direction the country will go”, he highlights, also hoping for “a hand” from Italy “not only for the fear of migrants. Here young people do not find work. and there is an enormous increase in the cost of living “.

“Perhaps – he notes – looking at the neighbor with a little more attention would allow Italy to reduce these migratory flows and give some hope to these young people”.