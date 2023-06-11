In the short term, Europe will release 250 million euros for Tunisia, which is experiencing economic problems. This amount can amount to at least 1.5 billion euros. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni announced this in Tunis on Sunday. The trio, representing ‘team Europe’, were in Tunisia on Sunday to talk with the government of autocratic president Kais Saied about support and cooperation on the economy and migration.

After the consultation, Prime Minister Rutte stated that this went “very well”, and that further discussions will be held in the coming weeks about “many subjects”. It is clear that Europe has the greatest interest in cooperation on migration. EU ministers from the 27 member states reached an agreement on new asylum rules on Thursday. Part of this is sending rejected asylum seekers back to ‘safe third countries’, even if people have no essential connection with them. The conclusion of migration deals with African countries such as Tunisia should make this intention possible.

Read also: Migration experts skeptical about asylum agreement: ‘Why should it work now?’



Migration deal

A migration deal with Tunisia was not concluded on Sunday. However, EUR 100 million will be transferred to Tunis in the short term for search and rescue operations at sea, combating human smuggling and returning asylum seekers. Von der Leyen, Rutte and Meloni have made agreements with President Saied mainly to strengthen the Tunisian economy. The country is in economic trouble, but is not yet receiving the necessary IMF loans. These will only be released if the country implements major economic reforms, which the country refuses.

The European Commission “is considering financial support of 900 million euros,” von der Leyen said on Sunday. In the short term, ‘up to EUR 150 million’ will be transferred to strengthen the Tunisian economy. The European Central Bank is also investing 150 million euros in the digital sector. More than 300 million euros will also be invested in a submarine electricity cable between Tunisia and the European mainland. According to von der Leyen, Europe has a “great interest in” the “enormous potential of [Tunesische] renewable energy”.

Human rights

Von der Leyen and Rutte emphasized on Sunday that migration agreements with Tunisia, now and in the future, will be “rooted in respect for human rights”. It is not known what commitments they have received from the Tunisian side. President Kais Saied often expresses hatred towards black migrants, and even speaks of a ‘repopulation plan’ to change the composition of the Arab-Muslim population. Violence against black migrants has increased in recent months.