Today, Thursday, the authorities in Tunisia raised the alert level to a high level in the governorates of Jendouba and Beja, in the west of the country, due to the continued snowfall.
The National Institute of Meteorology announced the shift to orange, which is the penultimate and maximum alert level in red.
The institute indicated, in its latest update this afternoon, that the snow continues to fall until six o’clock in the evening local time (five o’clock in the evening GMT), which means a high degree of warning and an expected danger, especially for road users.
The institute called for attention and adherence to safety advice. Since yesterday evening, Wednesday, several regions in Tunisia have witnessed a decrease in temperatures and the beginning of snowfall and rain, after a long-term entrapment that caused drought and a decrease in the water reserves in the dams to dangerous and unprecedented levels.
The state authorities in Jendouba and the regional committee for disaster response announced the suspension of studies in the delegation of Ain Draham and in the highlands due to the accumulation of snow and climatic fluctuations.
The National Guard also announced that the road linking Ain Dirham to the neighboring city of Tabarka was cut off due to snow.
#Tunisia #raises #alert #level #states #due #snow
Leave a Reply