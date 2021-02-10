Tunisian authorities have offered Russia to resume charter flights, which were interrupted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. RIA News with reference to the Russian Ambassador to Tunisia, Sergei Nikolaev.

“I am confident that the tourist flow will resume as the situation normalizes. We are gradually preparing for this, ”Nikolayev noted.

According to him, the country’s authorities have taken “special” measures in relation to the Russian tourist market in order to ensure the maximum safety of tourists from Russia. Nikolaev added that earlier the Russian side had given Aeroflot permission for regular flights from Moscow to Tunisia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism of Tunisia reported that 2020 was the worst year in the history of the country’s tourism industry, its revenues decreased by 64% compared to 2019.

We add that now everyone entering Tunisia must provide negative test results for coronavirus, as well as go through a seven-day quarantine.