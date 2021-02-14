In Kasserine (Tunisia), prickly pears are cultivated over several hectares. In the fields, only women accustomed to picking these fruits bristling with thorns. “You have to wear long gloves and thick clothes, otherwise you are covered with thorns”, explains Moufida Bennany, picker. Inside, the fruit reveals its secrets. It is from the seeds that the oil of figs of Barbary.



It is the most expensive oil in the world, it takes 1000 euros per liter. Every day during the season, an army of women peel the fruit by hand. It takes a ton of fruit to produce what some call an elixir of youth. The fig is crushed to extract the seeds and then dried. The seeds are pressurized for 8 hours, the oil drops are full of minerals and antioxidants with benefits anti-aging recognized. 60% of production is now exported to France.

The JT

The other subjects of the news