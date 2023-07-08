VIn front of the governor’s office, no car can get through. The demonstrators have brought small red national flags. “Give us back Sfax” was the call, and hundreds came. “We are not racists, but our own safety comes first,” reads the signs they hold up during the protest rally in Tunisia’s second largest city. “No settlement, Tunisia for the Tunisians,” some shout, while others demand that the Tunisian borders be sealed against “invaders”.

What is meant are the African migrants in the port city: They used to be a few hundred, now many thousands, they report to the radio reporters. Violence, crime and infectious diseases have increased. There is talk of tuberculosis and AIDS. In the days following the demonstration, violent clashes erupted between locals and migrants, and the security forces began cracking down on the migrants.

Trade and its port have made Sfax prosperous. From there the ships bring olive oil, fish and phosphate all over the world. But for a good year now, a new armada has been setting sail from the beaches of the port city after dark. Nobody can say exactly how many small boats have already set out for Italy, which is only 150 kilometers from the sheltered bay. From no other place in Africa are more migrants currently setting off on their life-threatening journey across the Mediterranean. “Sfax: capital of illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa” was the headline in the Tunisian newspaper “Achourouk” the day after the demonstration.

More than 64,000 migrants and refugees landed, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR already in Italy this year – twice as many as in the first half of 2022. Almost 34,000 of them set off from Tunisia, 28,000 from Libya, and the rest from Algeria and Turkey. 90 percent of the people come from almost all war and crisis countries south of the Sahara, recently more and more from Sudan, Mali and the Ivory Coast. In Sfax they wait for a boat for their last leg – often for months. But more and more residents have had enough of them and feel threatened.



Tunisian demonstrators protested in Sfax last week against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa hoping to cross from Tunisia towards Europe.

Abir Moussi wants the migrants not to come at all or to disappear again as quickly as possible. The leader of the nationalist PDL party received a round of applause for her speech in front of the governor’s office. “Tunisia is not a country for irregular migrants. Any dictate from the European Union is unacceptable,” shouts the politician, who likes to use drastic words. European right-wing populists are their role model. The lawyer with the baseball cap wants to make Tunisia strong again and glorifies the time under dictator Ben Ali. Her incendiary speech is not only aimed at the Africans in Sfax, but also at the EU in distant Brussels – and especially at another right-wing populist.







Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would sooner rather than later start sending back to Tunisia the first migrants who landed on Lampedusa and the other Italian coasts. For weeks she has been working on winning over her European colleagues for a new refugee deal.

However, the heads of state and government at the EU summit in Brussels have not yet managed to finally approve the memorandum on a new “comprehensive partnership pact”; Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had offered it during her recent visit to Tunis. The EU wants to support heavily indebted Tunisia, which is on the brink of bankruptcy, with hundreds of millions of euros in exchange for greater cooperation in the fight against irregular migration.