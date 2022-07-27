Tunisia (Al Ittihad, Agencies)

Tunisian political forces and parties supporting the July 25 track welcomed the success of the referendum on the new constitution and its passage with a comfortable majority, amid assurances that the results of the referendum excluded the “Brotherhood” system represented by the “Ennahda” movement and crossed the country towards the “new republic,” while Tunisian President Kais Saied said that he would issue a package. New decrees related to the organization of parliamentary elections and the deputies of the second chamber of Parliament, as well as the establishment of a constitutional court.

The official spokesman for the People’s Movement, Osama Oueidat, said that “the Tunisian people were able to cross into a new republic,” considering in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the recorded numbers of Tunisians’ participation in the referendum are “honorable and express the positions of those who adhered to the goals of the revolution.” .

Oueidat noted that “his party considers participation in the referendum successful, with millions of Tunisians expressing their opinion within the framework of democracy without the participation of Ennahda supporters.”

In turn, the head of the “Coalition for Tunisia” party, Sarhan al-Nasiri, confirmed that “the results of the referendum on the new constitution buried the Brotherhood’s system in the country.” ».

After the referendum ended, supporters of President Kais Saied descended on Habib Bourguiba Street in the center of the capital at night to celebrate the “victory” and chanted, “With our souls and blood, we will redeem you, Qais” while waving Tunisian flags.

The president also appeared in front of the cheering crowd, and said, “Tunisia has entered a new phase.

In this context, the leader of the Tunisian Ba’ath Party, Suhaib Al-Mazariqi, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the success of the new constitution and its gaining the confidence of the people means that the Tunisian citizen has high hopes for what is to come in light of a new system that establishes a strong, just, national state with a government. Responsible to history and the people.

Al-Muzareqi called on “President of the Republic, Qais Saeed, to put in place a national, social and strategic political project that includes all political, economic and social fields, because the main pillar of democracy is the social aspect that was neglected by previous governments.” Yesterday evening, the head of the electoral commission, Farouk Bouaskar, announced that the new draft constitution had passed with 94.6% of the votes in favour, against its rejection by 5.4% of the referendum participants.

This came during a press conference held by Bouaskar to announce the preliminary results of the referendum on the new draft constitution, noting that 2,607,884 people voted “yes” for the constitution, compared to 148,723 people who voted “no.”

Bouaskar confirmed that the electoral commission had approved the acceptance of the draft text of the new constitution for the Tunisian Republic, provided that the decision would be published in the Official Gazette.

He explained that the total number of voters who voted reached 2,830,094, while the number of canceled papers was 56,479, while the white papers amounted to 17,088.

He pointed out that the referendum “was held inside and outside Tunisia in a tight manner, despite the campaigns of skepticism and attempts to confuse,” as he put it.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement that President Kais Saied stressed, during his meeting yesterday, Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the need to prepare a decree related to the elections, to elect members of the next parliament, and then to elect members of the National Council for Regions and Regions (the second chamber). » which requires a special electoral system.

Saeed will also issue a draft law for the Constitutional Court in accordance with the new constitution.

Its council will consist of 9 members representing the oldest judges in the respective jurisdictions.

In addition, the European Union yesterday urged the authorities in Tunisia to launch a comprehensive national dialogue ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for next December.

A broad consensus between the various political forces, including parties and civil society, is essential to the success of a path that preserves democratic gains and is important for Tunisia’s political and economic reforms.

He continued, “The preparation for the legislative elections announced in December and how they will be held should be an opportunity to enhance real interaction within the framework of a comprehensive national dialogue. Dialogue is a prerequisite for developing a legislative framework that guarantees the legitimacy and representativeness of the next parliament.”

In turn, the United States called for the development of a “comprehensive and transparent” electoral law before the parliamentary elections.