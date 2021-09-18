Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital this Saturday to express their opposition to the resolution of President Kais Saied, last July, to fully assume executive authority in the country. His opponents accuse the president of having acted unconstitutionally. In parallel, a counter-demonstration was organized in support of the president’s decision.

These are the first major protests in the capital of Tunisia since the president decided on July 25, to suspend parliament, remove the prime minister from his functions, lift the immunity of the deputies and concentrate the powers of the State in his hands. .

The protesters, most of them supporters of Ennahda, the conservative Islamist party with the most seats in parliament, gathered in the city center and launched slogans calling for an end to what they see as a coup against democracy, while others they marched with banners demanding the restoration of parliament.

At the same time, a few streets away, Saied supporters held another demonstration in support of the president’s decision, shouting slogans such as “The people want the dissolution of parliament.”

Protesters shout slogans as they rally in support of Tunisian President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia September 18, 2021. REUTERS – ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

To avoid eventual disturbances between the two groups, both protests were met with a strong police presence.

The demonstration rejecting the head of state’s measures follows weeks of political turmoil in Tunisia, following the controversial decisions of the president at the end of July.

The controversial measures of July 25 and the constitutional crisis

Saed, a former professor of constitutional law, justified his measures by citing article 80 of the Constitution that allows the taking of this type of decision in the event of “imminent danger” for the country. But his critics, as well as several legal academics, declared not to support his intervention, which they consider contrary to what the Constitution stipulates.

The Reuters news agency reported last week that the president also planned to suspend the Constitution and offer a new amended version through a referendum, which provoked opposition from parties and the main large unions in the country.



Tunisian President Kais Saied is sworn in in Tunis, Tunisia, on October 23, 2019. REUTERS – Zoubeir Souissi

However, various political leaders have complained about the Magna Carta since its approval in 2014, calling for it to be switched to a presidential or parliamentary system. The current Constitution is based on a semi-presidential system in which the president has certain prerogatives, such as the appointment of the head of government.

Meanwhile, concern has grown, both internally and in major Western powers including the European Union and the United States, that Tunisia may lose its democratic system won after the 2011 revolution that sparked the “Arab Spring”, and is often cited as a model in the Arab world.

A contested decision, but widely supported by Tunisians

Saed has defended his measures and presented them as necessary to “purge the country of a corrupt elite.”

Despite international condemnations and accusations of a coup, the president’s provisions were popular. Saed took them after months of clashes with the Islamist Ennahdha party, and after large demonstrations broke out across the country.

On July 25, Tunisia woke up to a wave of protests in various parts of its territory with citizens denouncing the country’s mismanagement, high unemployment, corruption and protesting against Ennahda.



People celebrate in the street after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the suspension of parliament and the removal of the prime minister in Tunisia on July 25, 2021, following a day of protests across the country. AFP – FETHI BELAID

The North African nation has been going through a generalized crisis for a decade, particularly in the economic sector and lately aggravated by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Three days after the president’s decision, on July 28, the Tunisian press published polls showing a plebiscite for Kais Saied, with more than 80% of citizens approving his exceptional decisions.

But even so, his inability since then to appoint a prime minister or offer a clear roadmap has led to growing frustration.

With Reuters