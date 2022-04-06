Last week, the Tunisian president announced the dissolution of parliament after he had taken a decision to freeze its work, dismiss the prime minister, and assume power in the country since July 25.

In media statements, the Turkish president considered Saied’s actions “a blow to the will of the Tunisian people” and “an insult to democracy.”

On Tuesday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry published a statement expressing its “astonishment” at the statement made by the Turkish president regarding Tunisia, and considered it an “unacceptable interference in internal affairs.”

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi wrote a tweet on Wednesday in which he confirmed, “I had a call with the Turkish foreign minister and the ambassador was summoned. I informed them that Tunisia rejected President Erdogan’s statement and considered it interference in Tunisian affairs and that the relations of the two countries should be based on respect for the independence of the national decision and the choices of the Tunisian people alone.” And that our country does not allow its democratic path to be questioned.”

Saeed announced at the end of the year 2021 a political roadmap that includes an electronic national consultation that includes questions related to the country’s political system and other topics, including the economic and social situation, which the President considered successful.

The committee is expected to collect citizens’ suggestions and prepare outlines for a referendum on the constitution on July 25.

On December 17, 2022, new parliamentary elections will be held to coincide with the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled the regime of late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.