Ahmed Murad (Tunis, Cairo)

With the Tunisian presidency announcing the date for the presidential elections on October 6, Tunisia continues its successes in consolidating the foundations of the new political system and completing the building of state institutions through an integrated reform program that enhances the democratic experience in the country.

A statement issued by the Tunisian presidency stated that “President of the Republic, Kais Saied, issued an order regarding calling voters for the presidential elections on Sunday, October 6, 2024.”

The Independent High Authority for Elections is scheduled to hold a meeting today, Thursday, to approve the presidential election calendar and amend the decision regarding the rules and procedures for candidacy.

The date of the 12th presidential election in Tunisia’s history has been set amid a heated race between political forces to run for the presidential seat, with the number of potential candidates reaching 10 figures representing different political movements.

President Kais Saied, who was elected President of Tunisia in 2019, had previously announced last April his intention to run for a second presidential term, stressing that he would not retreat an inch from his reform path.

Tunisian analyst and university professor, Manal Waslati, stressed the importance of setting a date for the presidential elections about 3 months before they are held, which enables the various political and popular forces to prepare well and appropriately for the constitutional entitlement that reflects the success of the reform steps and stages that Tunisia has taken during the past two years.

The Tunisian analyst and writer stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that setting a date for holding the presidential elections amidst a noticeable race to run for the presidential seat is clear evidence that Tunisia is proceeding with steady and continuous steps on the correct democratic path, especially with the establishment of the new political system in accordance with the provisions and texts of the Constitution of July 25, 2022.

Waslati said: “The presidential elections that Tunisia will witness on October 6 will consolidate the pillars and foundations of a true democratic experience, in light of expectations that it will witness broad popular participation, which makes the Tunisian people the greatest contributor to the success of the democratic path in which the country has made significant strides through many steps and stations of political reform.”

She pointed out that the Tunisian people’s choice in the upcoming presidential elections will fall on the most suitable candidate who continues the path of comprehensive reform, whether on the political, economic, social or legislative levels.

The Tunisian analyst and university professor praised the state of the race that Tunisia is witnessing between political forces to run for the presidential seat, explaining that the ideal success of the democratic process is not limited only to the number of candidates in itself, but also depends on the electoral programs.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst, Basil Al-Tarjuman, explained that Tunisia is moving with rapid steps towards completing the construction of state institutions on peaceful political, democratic and legal foundations, pointing out that the scheduled presidential elections represent the last and most important building block in building state institutions in accordance with the decisions and provisions of the 2022 Constitution.

Al-Tarjuman told Al-Ittihad: The Tunisian political scene is heading towards a healthy phenomenon and a historic democratic experience that will be witnessed by the upcoming presidential elections, which embodies an important and prominent step in the reform project adopted by Tunisian President Kais Saied, with the aim of rebuilding the Tunisian state institutions on sound and correct foundations, including the presidency.