He said that the loan, at an interest rate of 5.76%, is to be repaid over 7 years, including a grace period of two years.

Tunisia is trying to agree on a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms that include cuts in fuel and food subsidies. The proposed reforms to the International Monetary Fund include increasing fuel and electricity prices and freezing public sector wages.

It is noteworthy that the World Bank has reduced the growth of the Tunisian economy during 2022, to 3%.

Tunisia is facing a severe economic crisis and a high rate of inflation, as the country’s trade deficit reached 4.3 billion dinars (about 1.44 billion dollars) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3 billion in the same period in 2021.