Tunisia, mother and daughter abandoned in the desert without water and food: the shocking photo

Never as in recent years, with the spread of social media, are there photo which, due to their emotional charge, we never want to see but which, in their drama, are able to make the history. It happened for that of the little one Alan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian boy found lifeless on a beach in Turkey. A photo that went around the world and opened our eyes to the horrors of the Balkan route. Now another image risks entering history unfortunately as a testimony to the tragedy that is taking place on the border between Libya and Syria: a mother and daughter abandoned in the desert.

The photo was published on Twitter by a Libyan journalist where you see a woman and a girl, probably mother and daughter, embracing, without strength, stretched out in the desert with the feet burned by the scorching sand. The two, probably migrants, seem almost lifeless: they may have been abandoned at the border between Libya and Tunisia. There is no way to verify exactly the veracity of this photo, nor their state of health, but the fact that it was released just three days after the signing of the memorandum between the European Union and Tunis.

