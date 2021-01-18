More than 600 people have been arrested after a third night of riots in several towns in Tunisia, the interior ministry said on Monday (January 18th). Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni spoke of groups of people between the ages of 15 and 25 who have “burned tires and garbage cans in order to hinder the movement of security forces”.

The exact reasons for these clashes are not known, but they occur in a context of political instability and the deterioration of the social situation in Tunisia.

Clashes erupted in marginalized areas, hit hard by the unprecedented economic crisis, the pandemic having undermined the start of a recovery, while the divided political class is paralyzed. The police, deployed in numbers in dozens of localities, including the vast working-class district of Ettadhamen, on the outskirts of Tunis, were targeted by protesters. Looting also took place in some areas.