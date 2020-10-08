For several associations and NGOs, this bill “threatens the rights and freedoms of citizens, despite the amendments to which the text has been the subject” under pressure from civil society.

Tunisian NGOs and Amnesty International are mobilizing against a controversial bill aimed at “protecting” the security forces in Tunisia. This text threatens, according to these organizations, fundamental freedoms. Representatives of civil society and dozens of lawyers gathered on October 6, 2020 in front of the Tunisian Parliament to express their opposition to the text of the law which grants immunity to the security forces. Composed of 15 articles, the law presented to parliament intends to guarantee “the protection of agents of the armed forces” – police, military and customs – against “attacks threatening their safety and their lives, in order to guarantee the stability of the whole society”.

This law will strengthen the impunity of the security forces and protect them from any criminal liability for the use of lethal force to protect security buildingsAmnesty Internationalto AFP

Proposed in 2015 and sent to Parliament shortly after the jihadist attack against the Bardo museum in Tunis, which had killed 22 people including a Tunisian policeman, the project provides for sanctions against attacks against agents of the armed forces and removes any responsibility from an agent in the exercise of his functions, especially when “he is in danger“.

After the terrorist attacks that hit the country in 2015, “very harsh interrogations, even forms of torture (such as staying up for several days without sleeping, and being beaten) have become common practice to question suspects“, according to lawyer Imen Triki. Cases of torture to make suspects confess after the attack on the Bardo museum by the confession of the public prosecutor of Tunis Bechir Akrimi, who testifies in the documentary ISIS the dilemma of justice. “Sometimes with burrs, hiding the incompetence of both the police and the judiciary” says lawyer Anouar Ouled Ali.

In a joint statement, 23 Tunisian and international NGOs, such as the Tunisian Human Rights League, Lawyers Without Borders and the World Organization Against Torture, condemned “the attempt to pass this bill a few months before the tenth anniversary of the revolution” and called the Tunisian parliamentarians “to reject this bill”.

“They consider that the project represents a serious threat to social peace and the balance of the legal system”, continues the text. “This bill aims to take revenge on Tunisians and their revolution”, lamented during a videoconference Yosra Frawes, president of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women and human rights activist.