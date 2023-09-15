The electoral campaign for the European elections has begun and the memorandum of understanding between the EU and Tunisia which was supposed to stop the landings of migrants in Italy has become “hostage” of the political divisions in Strasbourg. This is what several sources in Brussels tell Adnkronos, who do not hide their disappointment at what is happening: “Everything that has been done on Tunisia since the memorandum has become a politically divisive element”. And they raise the alarm again: “Let’s not leave the country to Russia and China”.

The European Commission has made it known that it remains “committed to the implementation of the memorandum” signed on 16 July, but the truth is that even within the EU executive there are different positions and sensitivities, embodied on the one hand by the Spanish socialist Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Policy, and on the other by the Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhely, a Hungarian appointed by Viktor Orban.

A not too under the radar clash rekindled by Tunis’ veto on a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, which was supposed to visit the country in these hours, also meeting personalities not liked by President Kais Saied. A ‘no’ for which the European Parliament asked for “clarification”, while Borrell expressed “regret and surprise”.

Faced with the impressive numbers of arrivals from Tunisia in recent days, there are those who speak of blackmail, on the model of what happened in recent years with Libya and Turkey. It’s a hypothesis, but “the truth is that Tunisia is the victim of an invasion, it is doing everything it can to stop it, but it doesn’t really have the means to do so”.

And the one who can give it the means is the EU, which must understand that “the Tunisia problem is a European problem, we need to go beyond the political conflict and manage the emergency together, also so as not to leave the country in the hands of Russia and China” , they insist in Brussels. The solution is essentially there and the issue is entirely political.