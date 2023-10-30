Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

Tunisia is moving towards completing the process of building the state’s political and legislative institutions by launching the marathon of local elections in its new form, which are scheduled to be held on December 24th, to elect 2,000 local officials, from whom 279 members will be chosen in the National Council of Regions and Regions, which is the second chamber of Parliament.

According to Article 56 of the Tunisian Constitution, which was approved on July 25, 2022, Parliament includes two chambers, the first is the “House of People’s Representatives,” which began its work last March, and the second is the “National Council of Regions and Regions.”

Tunisian political analyst, Basil Al-Tarjman, explained that local elections are an important step for building state institutions, whether political, legislative or economic, on sound foundations and rules.

Al-Tarjuman said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that local elections represent a democratic gateway to building real local governance capable of meeting the needs of the masses in various regions of the country, which contributes to achieving the desired political, social and economic change.

The political analyst said that Tunisia is on the verge of a new and important democratic experience, which works to improve the living, social and economic conditions of the people, through sound and correct political and legislative mechanisms.

In turn, the Tunisian political activist, Suhaib Al-Mazriqi, said that the coincidence of local elections with the preoccupation of state institutions and the Tunisian people with thorny economic and social problems, takes them from a mere electoral tradition to a national duty, due to the importance and importance of the role of the second chamber of Parliament in development and expressing the needs of Tunisians in their various areas of residence. .

Al-Mazriqi explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the local elections ensure the expansion of Tunisians’ participation in decision-making in terms of submitting development proposals, in addition to that the second chamber of Parliament is considered the best of what was stated in the July 25 Constitution, because it is within the powers of the Council of Regions and the authorities to approve the budget and development plans. This ensures balance between regions and regions.

The National Council of Regions and Regions consists of elected representatives. The members of each regional council elect 3 members from among themselves to represent their region in the council. The elected members of the regional councils in each region choose one representative from among them to represent the region within the council. The regional councils are formed after the formation of the local councils. The number of the country’s 24 governorates through the lottery mechanism supervised by the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Al-Muzariqi added that completing the construction of state institutions is an important step and an essential means in efforts to combat monopoly, speculation and corruption, and to ensure the provision of goods and monitor their prices with legal pricing, which also requires accelerating the establishment and formation of the Constitutional Court as it is the only guarantor of the principle of the supremacy of the constitution.