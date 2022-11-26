By Shady Amir

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri said his team lacked the finishing touch to score goals in a 1-0 defeat by Australia in Qatar’s World Cup Group D on Saturday, a result that jeopardizes the classification of the team to the round of 16 of the tournament.

Mitchell Duke’s goal in the 23rd minute was enough for Australia to win a World Cup match for the first time since 2010.

Tunisia now need to beat defending champions France in their final group stage match to have any chance of advancing.

“We lacked the final touch and were unrealistic. The performance in the first half was not up to expectations and we didn’t create many chances,” Kadri told reporters.

“The situation changed in the second half and we created several chances, but we couldn’t put the ball in the net.”

“Australia forced us to play their style and we were more reacting than acting and Australia depended on physical strength. Therefore, we cannot say that we produced a bad performance in general, but we lacked effectiveness in front of goal.”

Kadri said he felt his team did not deserve to lose, but acknowledged that the Tunisians failed to capitalize on the chances they created, while Australia scored with only two shots on target.

“We lost a crucial match but we will give everything we have in the last match,” he said, adding that he will make several changes in the decisive match against France.

“We don’t change the lineup just for the sake of it, we make adjustments to adapt to the way rival teams play. We will analyze our performance and correct our mistakes, ”he said.

France, who beat Australia in their first leg, will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Denmark later on Saturday.