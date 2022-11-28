Ghannouchi appeared again for investigation in the capital, Tunis, in a case related to charges of sending militants from Tunisia to fight in hotbeds of tension in Syria, Iraq and Libya, according to his lawyer.

Ghannouchi’s session lasted about 12 hours, of interrogation and hearing the pleadings of the lawyers, and the representative of the Public Prosecution demanded that he be imprisoned, but the investigating judge decided to keep him in a state of release.

The investigation began with Ghannouchi (81 years) and his deputy, former Prime Minister Ali Al-Areedh, in this case on September 21, at the National Unit for Research on Terrorism Crimes in the capital, and he was interrogated for hours before the judge decided to set a date for Monday to call him again.

After the 2011 protests, Tunisia witnessed a large number of young people, estimated by international organizations in the thousands, to fight in hotbeds of tension in Syria, Iraq and Libya, amid accusations against Ennahda movement of facilitating their travel to these countries during its rule.

And the Tunisian authorities had announced that the anti-terrorism judiciary had ordered the freezing of the financial balances and bank accounts of 10 personalities, including Ghannouchi and former Prime Minister Hammadi Jebali.

Ghannouchi was summoned last July 19 for interrogation in a case related to money laundering and corruption. On June 27, the Tunisian judiciary issued a decision banning his travel as part of an investigation into political assassinations that took place in 2013.