Tunisia (Union)

Tunisia announced yesterday that accepting nominations for the upcoming presidential elections will begin on July 29 and continue until August 6.

This came in statements made by the head of the Independent High Authority for Elections, Farouk Bouasker, during a press conference held in the capital, Tunis.

Bouaskar explained that the nomination period for the presidential elections will begin on Monday, July 29, and will continue until Tuesday, August 6.

He added that the Independent High Authority for Elections will decide on the nominations submitted to it no later than Saturday, August 10, and then the parties will be informed of the decisions to decide and announce the list of candidates initially accepted no later than Sunday, August 11.

Bouaskar added that the withdrawal requests of candidates will be accepted on September 2, and the authority will announce the finally accepted candidates on September 3.

Tunisian President Kais Saied called on voters last Tuesday to hold presidential elections on October 6.

President Saied is widely expected to run for a second five-year term, after winning the 2019 presidential election.